Four charged with falsifying JPNS tender document

KOTA KINABALU: Four contractors, including two siblings, were charged in the Special Corruption Court here today with falsifying documents to secure a tender for supplying cooked food to school hostels under the Sabah Education Department (JPNS).

The accused, Mohd Zul Azri Abd Shani, 41; Linah Adou, 43; Syed Hairul Nizam Syed Abdul Hamid, 41, and Sharifah Norhafizah Syed Abdul Hamid, 32, however, pleaded not guilty after the charges were read out before Judge Abu Bakar Manat.

They were accused of using forged documents on Nov 24, 2016 at the JPNS office, to obtain the tender for the period between April 1, 2017 and March 31, 2019.

They were charged under Section 471 of the Penal Code which carries a maximum jail term of seven years and liable to a fine, if convicted.

All accused were allowed a bail of RM10,000 in one local surety each and the court fixed Aug 18 for mention.

The court also ordered Mohd Zul Azri, Syed Hairul Nizam and Sharifah Norhafizah to pay a deposit of RM5,000 each while Linah to pay a deposit of RM3,000. — Bernama