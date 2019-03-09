Four charged with insulting Islam: IGP (Updated)

KUALA LUMPUR: The Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) have filed charges against four social media account owners for insulting Islam and Prophet Muhammad, with one of them having been sentenced to imprisonment.

Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Mohamad Fuzi Harun said the charges against the four of them were made yesterday under Section 298A and Section 505 (c) of the Penal Code and Section 233 of the Communications and Multimedia Act 1998.

“Owner of Facebook account AYEA YEA was charged at the sessions court in Kuching, Sarawak, under Section 298A of the Penal Code and Section 233 of the Communications and Multimedia Act.

“The accused pleaded guilty to 10 charges and was sentenced to 10 years and 10 months jail, to be served consecutively,” he said in a statement here today.

He said also charged was owner of Twitter account @ ALVINCHOW333, who was charged at the Criminal Sessions Court, Jalan Duta Court Complex here under Section 298A and Section 505(c) of the Penal Code and Section 233 of the Communications and Multimedia Act.

“The accused pleaded not guilty to eight charges. No bail was offered and the court set April 5, 2019, for mention,” he said.

Mohamad Fuzi said another person charged was Facebook account owner “Danny A’antonio Jr” , who was charged at the Criminal Sessions Court, Jalan Duta Court Complex, under Section 298A of the Penal Code and Section 233 of the Communications and Multimedia Act 1998.

The accused pleaded not guilty to two charges and the court set April 5 for mention, he added.

He said Facebook account owner “YAZID KONG”, who was charged in the same court, pleaded guilty and the court set March 11 to hear the facts of the case and for sentencing.

Section 298A of the Penal Code is for causing disharmony, disunity or feelings of enmity, hatred or ill-will , or prejudicing the maintenance of harmony or unity , on grounds of religion.

Section 505(c) of the Penal Code is for making, publishing or circulating any statement, rumour or report with intent to incite or which is likely to incite any class or community of persons to commit any offence against any other class or community of persons.

Section 233 of the Communications and Multimedia Act 1998 is for improper use of network facilities or network services.

Mohamad Fuzi advised the public to not abuse the social media or communication network by uploading or sharing of any form of provocation that could touch on religious and racial sensitivities. — Bernama