KANGAR: Four chikungunya cases were recorded in Perlis this year until June 22 compared to only one case last year, State Director of Health Dr Sirajuddin Hashim said today.

He said three women and a man, aged between 28 and 66, had contracted the disease.

Sirajuddin called for the cooperation of all parties in preventing the spread of the disease, saying measures should also be taken to eradicate the breeding grounds of the Aedes mosquito, carrier of the virus.

“The State Health Department is monitoring and conducting inspections at all business premises and houses in the state,“ he said when asked to comment on the spread of the disease in the neighbouring state of Kedah.

Last Monday, Kedah Director of Health Datuk Dr Norhizan Ismail said 23 people from shophouses along Jalan Tunku Ibrahim were suspected to have contracted the disease since last Sunday. Nineteen of them were confirmed to have chikungunya.

The symptoms of the disease are fever, severe joint pain and rashes. — Bernama