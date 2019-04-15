Four children among 100 foreigners detained in Shah Alam

SHAH ALAM: Four children were among 100 foreigners detained by the Selangor Immigration Department in a four-hour integrated operation conducted around Shah Alam yesterday.

Its director, Mohamad Shukri Nawi, said the operation which began around 12am and was participated by 96 personnel was concentrated on foreign workers’ living quarters in Padang Jawa and Kota Kemuning areas.

He said during the operation 430 foreigners were questioned and of the total 94 men, two women and four children were detained for various offences.

“The foreigners aged between 20 and 50 years old are from Indonesia, Bangladesh, Myanmar, India, Nepal, Pakistan and Vietnam.

“The children, three boys and a girl aged between four months and two years are Indonesians,“ he said in a statement here today. — Bernama