Four children killed in Muar house fire

JOHOR BAHRU: Four children were killed in a fire at a house in Kampung Sabak Awor, Muar, yestday.

Muar Fire and Rescue Station chief Shahrizal Mokhtar said a distress call on the incident was received at 7.49 pm.

“The semi permanent house was about 80 per cent destroyed when firemen arrived at the scene.

“The victims - two girls, aged four and six; and two boys, aged eight and three - were found unconscious in the bathroom after the fire was completely extinguished,” he said in a statement here.

Shahrizal said the victims were confirmed dead by a medical team at the scene, and their bodies were then handed over to the police for further action.

“The cause of the incident and the losses suffered are still under investigation,” he said, adding that the operation ended at 9.52 pm. - Bernama