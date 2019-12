KUALA LUMPUR: Four community police stations in Kajang have been asked to shut down operations due to various issues following an investigation by Bukit Aman, according to Kajang district police chief ACP Ahmad Dzaffir Mohd Yusoff.

The community police stations that will be closed beginning next month are located in Taming Jaya, Bandar Technology, Sungai Tangkas and Bandar Damai Perdana.

“The closure is due to its ‘ad-hoc’ existence. It was set up without any study in terms of job positions, location, type of building and distance between police stations.

“The use of shophouses is not safe and does not meet specifications under the guidelines and regulations for building planning set by the Economic Planning Unit of the Prime Minister’s Department,” he said in a statement, here today.

Ahmad Dzaffir explained that the closure of community police stations was not just confined to Kajang but also involved several others throughout the country. He said police duties in terms of crime prevention patrols in the affected areas would continue as usual. - Bernama