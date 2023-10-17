Four company directors charged with running business without licence

GEORGE TOWN: Four directors of a direct selling company pleaded not guilty in the Sessions Court here today to a charge of running a business without a valid licence last year.

Tan Kwong Yeow (he), 35; Ooi Chuen Chie (he), 35; Lim Shing Yee (she), 31; and Seow Ming Cjoy (he), 32, made the plea after the charge was read out to them separately before Judge Mazdi Abdul Hamid.

They are charged with running a direct selling business through electronic transactions, known as Career Opportunity Plan (COP), without a valid license issued under section 6 of the Direct Sales and Anti-Pyramid Scheme Act 1993.

All of them are charged under Section 4(1) of the Direct Sales and Anti-Pyramid Scheme Act 1993 and can be punished under Section 4(2)(b) of the same law which provides a maximum fine of RM200,000 or imprisonment for up to five years or both if found guilty.

They were charged with committing the offence at Wisma Quinton, Jelutong near here, at about 5 pm on Oct 19, 2022.

All four accused were allowed bail of RM25,000 and also ordered to report themselves at the nearest police station every month, surrender their passports to the court and not intimidate witnesses.

Meanwhile, Quinton Group Sdn Bhd is also charged with running a direct sales business through electronic transactions without a valid license on the same date and place.

The charge, framed under Section 4(1) of the Direct Sales and Anti-Pyramid Scheme Act 1993, is punishable under Section 4(2)(a) of the same law.

The court set Nov 29 for mention.

Deputy public prosecutors from the Ministry of Domestic Trade and Cost of Living, Syazwani Zawawi and Hakiim Izani (rpt Hakiim) prosecuted, while all the accused were represented by lawyer Muhamad Asri Abdul Hamid.-Bernama