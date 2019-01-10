Four cops arrested for selling stolen gas cylinders seized in a robbery

KLANG: Four policemen were arrested by their colleagues this past Friday for allegedly selling 120 stolen household gas cylinders that they had earlier seized in a robbery case.

It is learnt that the gas cylinders were part of almost 600 units that were lost during a robbery near the Kapar police station on Dec 7 last year.

Sources said a lorry laden with the gas cylinders had stopped at a traffic light when it was set upon by four robbers armed with machetes at about 5am. The robbers smashed the windscreen of the lorry cabin and held up the 44-year-old driver. They took over the wheels of the lorry and drove towards Meru.

Minutes later, they pulled over the lorry and blindfolded and bound the driver’s limbs before moving him into a car. The driver of the car drove the victim to an undisclosed location before dumping him.

The victim was also relieved of his mobile phone, cash and other valuables. He managed to free himself later and called the police with the help of passersby.

The Selangor state police serious crimes unit was subsequently assigned to the case.

On Thursday police received a tip-off on the whereabouts of the stolen loot and raided a shoplot at Bandar Sultan Suleiman, Port Klang where a 44-year-old gas cylinder dealer was arrested and 120 gas cylinders were recovered.

Following interrogations, the dealer admitted that he had bought the cylinders from four rogue policemen aged between 28 and 34 for about RM7,000.

The following day, the four policemen – one who tested positive for drug abuse and another who has a past record of disciplinary problems – were arrested. All four are based at a district police headquarters in Selangor.

Selangor police CID chief SAC Fadzil Ahmat, when contacted by theSun, said the four policemen are being held under a remand order for investigations.

He said the rogue policemen had failed to notify their superior when recovering part of the stolen loot at an undisclosed location.

“Instead they are believed to have kept them to themselves and then decided to dispose the cylinders to the dealer. Investigations are ongoing and they will have to face the law if they were involved.” he added.