Four cops claim trial to five bribery charges

SHAH ALAM: Four policemen including a station deputy head today claimed trial at the Sessions Court here to five separate charges of receiving bribes of RM300 to RM800 between March 2016 and February 2017.

The accused, Sergeant Mohamed Azli Adam, 56, Corporal Norulirwanshah Saad, 37, Corporal Mohd Hidmi Idham Azizan, 36, and probationary constable Azlan Ab Mutalib, 35, pleaded not guilty before Judge Rozilah Salleh after the charges were read out by the court interpreter.

Mohamed Azli, the station deputy head of the Bandar Teknologi community police station in Semenyih, allegedly received RM300 in cash from one Wong Chiew Hong, 41, on March 14, 2016 at the station.

Azlan, together with an individual still at large, was alleged to have received RM500 in cash from Wong on June 27, 2016 at Restoren Pecel Lele, No 2, Jalan Hentian 3, Kajang. Azlan was then attached to the Damansara Police Station.

Norulirwanshah, along with another individual still at large, is facing two charges of receiving RM600 in cash each from Wong, while Mohd Hidmi Idham and another individual still at large are accused of receiving RM800 in cash from the same person.

Norulirwanshah and Mohd Hidmi Idham are also jointly charged, along with another individual still at large, with the intention to corruptly receive RM800 in cash from Wong.

The offences were allegedly committed at JJ Harmony Spa, Taman Anggerik Semenyih near here between June 27, 2016 and Feb 4, 2017.

All the accused were charged under Section 165 of the Penal Code, read together with Section 34 of the same code, which provides for a jail term of up to two years or a fine, or both, on conviction.

The court set bail at RM3,500 per charge for each of the accused, while RM5,000 was fixed for one of the charges for Norulirwanshah, all in one surety. — Bernama