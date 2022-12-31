Four cops detained over molest, robbery case in Tanah Merah

KOTA BHARU: Four policemen - three constables and a corporal - have been detained to assist in the investigation into a robbery and molest case in Tanah Merah last Wednesday.

Kelantan police chief Datuk Muhamad Zaki Harun said all the suspects, aged 22 to 28, were detained on Dec 29 following a report lodged by the victim.

“The Tanah Merah district police received a report on a robbery and molest case involving policemen at about 11.24 pm on Dec 28.

“On Dec 29 the police arrested all the suspects who will be remanded for further investigation. The case is being investigated under section 395/354 of the Penal Code,” he said in a media statement today.

Muhamad Zaki said urine tests conducted on the suspects showed that they were negative for drugs. - Bernama