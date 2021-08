KUALA SELANGOR: Four policemen were arrested last Friday for allegedly extorting RM6,000 from a contractor purportedly for breaching the movement control order (MCO) by carrying out renovation work at his house in Ijok here.

It is learnt that the four, who were in plainclothes and uniform, had gone to the 45-year-old contractor’s house at 2pm on

Aug 8 and found the latter renovating his house, with the assistance of two foreigners.

The policemen, aged 27 to 31, told the contractor that he was not allowed to carry out renovation works on a Sunday

without permission from the relevant authorities.

The contractor and both his Indonesian workers were hauled up and taken to the Ijok police beat, where one of the policemen allegedly demanded RM6,000 to let them off the hook.

Sources said the contractor, who had the sum of money at his house meant for medical expenses, returned home to collect the cash and went back to the police beat.

He handed the cash to the policeman before going home.

Later, he contacted a police friend, who is a senior officer, and related the incident.

The senior officer advised him to lodge a report, which the contractor did at about 3.30pm the same day.

At 9pm, a police team from the Kuala Selangor district crime investigation department arrested the four alleged rogue policemen and seized an undisclosed amount of cash.

“Three of the policemen were from a police station here while the fourth was from the Selangor state police headquarters,” sources told theSun.

It is learnt that an order to remand all four suspects for further investigation was issued by the Kuala Selangor magistrate’s court

last Saturday.

Selangor police chief Comm Datuk Arjunaidi Mohamed (pix) confirmed the arrests but declined further comment when contacted yesterday.