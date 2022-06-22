Four cops remanded over lock-up banned item supply probe

MALACCA: Four policemen have been remanded for seven days, from today, to assist in the investigation into the allegations of receiving wages to supply prohibited items to the detainees in police lock-ups.

The remand order against the four suspects, with the ranks of lance corporal and corporal, aged 35 to 40, was issued by Magistrate Mazana Sinin at the Ayer Keroh Magistrate’s Court, to assist the investigations under Section 16 (a) (B) of the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) Act 2009.

The four policemen, attached to a police station in Alor Gajah, were alleged to bring in supplies of banned items such as drugs, tobacco and food to the detainees at the police station lock-ups.

It is understood that they received wages between RM600 and RM9,000 through 20 transactions, conducted online and in cash, from 2019 to 2020.

All the suspects were arrested at the Malacca MACC office yesterday when they were called to have their statements recorded.

Meanwhile, Malacca MACC director Mohd Shahril Che Saad, when contacted, confirmed the arrest and said further investigations are ongoing. — Bernama