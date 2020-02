KUALA LUMPUR: A special team has started investigations on a police inspector and three corporals who allegedly took RM3 million from a drug syndicate in return for turning a blind eye to its activities.

“They have been identified and we are in the midst of gathering information. They are currently being interviewed. There will be no compromise,“ Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Abdul Hamid Bador (pix) told reporters at an event, here today.

He said the probe by Bukit Aman is in its early stages and police have yet to recover the alleged bribe the policemen are said to have received.

The four policemen, who are aged 37 and 38, were attached to the Selangor CID, and were arrested by a Kuala Lumpur police team at about 10am on Tuesday at the Selangor police headquarters.

Sources said all four men have denied the allegations.

It is learnt that they were detained after a Taiwanese man, who was arrested last week by Kuala Lumpur police in a drug bust in Cheras, lodged a police report on Monday alleged that he had paid RM3 million to the four suspects.

The foreigner, who was arrested for a drug-processing laboratory he was allegedly operating in a condominium unit, claimed that he was approached by the four policemen days prior to the raid and threatened of arrest.

The suspect alleged the policemen demanded for a multi-million ringgit bribe to not take action on him.

Days after the suspect paid the bribe, KL police raided the laboratory at Bandar Tun Razak that had been operating for about two months.

The raiding party made seizures worth more than RM2.2 million including 27kg of ketamine and a large quantity of ecstasy pills.

Two Taiwanese, a China national and a local man, all aged between 30 and 49 were arrested in the raid.

The location of the laboratory does not fall under the jurisdiction of the four Selangor-based policemen implicated in the case.