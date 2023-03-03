Four dams in Johor record danger levels

KLUANG: Four dams in Johor have recorded danger level readings following continuous rain since Monday, said state Public Works, Transport and Infrastructure Committee chairman, Mohamad Fazli Mohamad Salleh.

He said that the four dams are Sembrong Dam, Bekok Dam, Labong Dam and Machap Dam.

The Sembrong Dam recorded a current reservoir water level of 12.18 metres (m) as of 7.30 this morning, exceeding the normal level of 8.5m.

“Sembrong Dam recorded a total of 13 millimetres (mm) of rain, and 15.3 cubic metres of water was released from the dam,” he said when contacted here, today.

Mohamad Fazli said that the current reservoir water level at the Bekok Dam was 20.75m, exceeding the normal level of 16m.

“The Bekok Dam recorded a total rainfall of 38mm. Thus, a total of 60.56 cubic metres of water was released from the dam,” he said.

As for the Machap Dam, he said that the current level was recorded at 17.45m, compared with the normal level of 15.85m.

“This dam received 25.5mm of rain, and 27.26 cubic metres of water has been released from this dam as of 8 this morning,” he added.

Meanwhile, the current level of Labong Dam was 8.81m compared with the normal level of 8.42m as of 8 am. A total of 90mm of rain was received by the dam, and 1,378 cubic metres of water has been released thus far,” he said.

Therefore, he advised the people to always be vigilant and adhere to the instructions of the authorities.

“The government is taking appropriate measures to protect the safety of the people, and prevent a bigger disaster,” he added. - Bernama