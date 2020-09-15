Four-day remand for three family members over alleged bribery

PUTRAJAYA: Three family members have been remanded for four days starting from today to assist probe into payment of bribes as inducement to expedite investigations and appeals by fishing boat owners.

Magistrate Shah Wira Abdul Halim issued the remand order until Sept 18 after hearing the application from the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) at the Putrajaya Magistrate’s Court, here today.

According to a MACC source, the three, a government department division director, his daughter and son-in-law, aged between 32 and 59, were detained between 11.50am and 12.10pm at the MACC Headquarters here yesterday, when they came to give their statements.

They were handcuffed and wore the orange lockup attire when taken to court at about 9.30am today.

According to the source the director is alleged to have solicited and received bribes of between RM500 to RM2,000 from local fishing boat owners.

“The bribes were as rewards for expediting investigations or appeals to reduce compounds for committing offences under the Fisheries Act 1985 so that their seized boats could be released,” the source said, adding that the payments would be deposited into the daughter’s account.

Putrajaya MACC director Hasbilah Mohamad Salleh, who confirmed the arrest said investigations would be conducted under Section 16 (a) (A) and Section 17 (a) of the MACC Act 2009.

MACC has also seized cash amounting to over RM21,000, jewellery items and luxury watches linked to the case. -Bernama