Four detained for migrant smuggling in Tawau

TAWAU: The Marine Police Force (PPM) detained four men in a raid at Kampung Tingat, Batu 8, Jalan Apas, here at about 11pm yesterday, on suspicion of smuggling in illegal immigrants.

Sabah Region Four PPM commander Mohamad Pajeri Ali said they comprised a local security guard, local and Indonesian migrant handlers, as well as an Indonesian transporter aged between 26 and 74.

“The raid was done at a guardhouse of an industrial firm, and investigations found three women, two boys and two girls hiding in a store there,“ he said in statement today.

Meanwhile, in JOHOR BARU, the Tanjung Sedili Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency (MMEA) detained 24 Vietnamese fishermen for allegedly carrying out illegal fishing activities using two bots, approximately 19 nautical miles southeast of Pulau Aur, Mersing, yesterday.

Tanjung Sedili MMEA director Capt Mohd Zulfadli Nayan said all the fishermen including two skippers aged between 15 and 56 were detained at about 12.30pm by an MMEA patrol boat, deployed from West Johor.

“The patrol boat detected two foreign fishing boats with Vietnamese carved markings and an inspection found that all the fishermen had committed offences under the 1985 Fisheries Act,“ he said. — Bernama