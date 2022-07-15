Four detained for misappropriating subsidised diesel

SEREMBAN: Negeri Sembilan branch of the Ministry of Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs (KPDNHEP) crippled a syndicate involved in the misappropriation of 31,215 litres of subsidised diesel in a raid on an illegal store at Kampung Bemban Hilir yesterday.

Its chief enforcement officer, Abd Muis Samsudin said during the 5.30 pm raid, a tanker lorry, a skid tank, square tanks and other tools and equipment used to transfer the fuel were seized, with a total seizure of RM269,912.25.

He said four local men, aged 29 to 42, who were in the midst of transferring the fuel from the tanker lorry into the skid tank, were also detained.

“Further checks also found that the premises do not have a valid licence or documents from the supply controller to carry out activities involving controlled goods like subsidised diesel,” he said in a statement today.

He said it was also found that the syndicate had bought the subsidised diesel from numerous petrol stations around Seremban city, with the diesel sent to the storage facility and kept there.

Abdul Muis said the syndicate was believed to have been active for the past six months.

The case was being investigated under Sections 21 and 20(1) of the Control of Supplies Act 1961.

“The state KPDNHEP will continue to monitor such activities. The public with information about the activities or traders who do not comply with the law can lodge their complaints at https://eaduan.kpdnhep.gov.my or through WhatsApp at 019-279 4317,” he said. — Bernama