Four detained for obstructing PGA personnel in Padang Besar

KANGAR: Four men have been detained for obstructing General Operations Force (PGA) officer and personnel from carrying out their duties in an incident in Padang Besar in the early hours Wednesday morning.

Perlis police chief Datuk Noor Mushar Mohamad said three were arrested near the Padang Besar Keretapi Tanah Melayu Berhad (KTMB)’s parking lot while another suspect was detained in a village in Padang Besar yesterday afternoon.

He said the incident occurred when three PGA personnel who were patrolling the area, approached a car near the Malaysia-Thailand border fence at about 12.15am on Wednesday.

When asked to show their identity cards, the men in the car refused to cooperate before making a scene that prompted one of PGA personnel to seek assistance from an officer who arrived a few minutes later, he said.

“However, the men continued to refuse to show their identity cards when asked by the officer before one of them suddenly jumped into the car, turned on the engine and fled the scene,” Noor Mushar said in a statement today.

Noor Mushar said the three men, aged 18, 23 and 24, were arrested following the scuffle with the PGA personnel and subsequently remanded for four days from yesterday.

He said police would apply for the remand order on another suspect, 29, today, and investigations were ongoing. — Bernama