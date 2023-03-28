Four detained for stocking up duty not paid alcohol

KUALA LUMPUR: Police detained two local men and two foreigners who had stocked up duty not paid contraband alcohol at a business premises.

Sentul police chief ACP Beh Eng Lai said the four men, aged between 25 and 41, were detained by the Batallion 4 General Operations Force and assisted by police officers from the Sentul police headquarters, at a business premises in Bamboo Garden, Jalan Ipoh, Sentul, at 1.55 pm on Saturday.

Beh said initial investigations at the scene revealed that the modus operandi of the suspects was to carry out their illegal business by using the business premises to camouflage their activities for the past six months.

During the raid, police seized 14,832 bottles of alcohol and 7,464 cans worth RM861,924.

“Police have identified the mastermind and currently tracking down the main suspect. The four suspects will be remanded for 10 days starting yesterday, to assist in investigations,” he said in a statement today.

He urged those with information to contact the Sentul police headquarters or the nearest police station. - Bernama