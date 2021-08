KOTA BHARU: Police detained four men and are tracking another individual to help in the investigation over a body discovered in the compound of a house in Kampung Chengal Batu, Pasir Puteh, last Aug 1.

Kelantan police chief, Datuk Shafien Mamat, in a statement here, today identified the suspect on the loose as Tuan Mohd Ridzwan Tuan Mohamad, 32, or known by his nickname Iwe Telosan.

According to Shafien, police detained the four men, aged from 34 to 44 years old, near Pasir Puteh, between August 4 and 10.

He said they all admitted that they were at the crime scene in Kampung Chengal Batu, together with the fifth suspect.

“The four suspects are being remanded until August 17. Anyone with any information on the case can contact the nearest police station,” he said.

Commenting further on the case, Shafien said a post-mortem found that the man was clubbed on the head.

He said that the case was being classified as murder and investigated under Section 302 of the Penal Code. — Bernama