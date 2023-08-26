Four detained over suspected burglar’s death

KOTA BHARU: An unemployed man who was involved in a scuffle with villagers while allegedly trying to break into a house in Kampung Belukar, Tapang, here on Aug 20 died while undergoing treatment.

Kota Bharu district police chief ACP Mohd Rosdi Daud said police have arrested the house owner and three other men, in their 30s to 50s, to assist investigations into the case.

All four are being investigated for murder and have been remanded until Sept 1 from today.

He said in the 3 am incident, the suspect, in his 30s, had allegedly acted aggressively while using a knife and a scuffle ensued between him and the owner of the house as well as several other men.

“The suspect was then overpowered and handed over to police,” he said in a statement today.

Mohd Rosdi said the suspect, who had records for crime and drug-related offences, suffered facial and head injuries and was sent to the Universiti Sains Malaysia (HUSM) Hospital in Kubang Kerian.

“However, the hospital informed that the suspect died at the hospital on Thursday (Aug 24),” he said.

Mohd Rosdi urged witnesses to the incident to come forward and help in the investigations or contact case investigating officer ASP Wan Mahani bt Wan Mansor at 019-8336423 or 09-7752200, or the nearest police station. - Bernama