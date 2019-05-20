Four detained while busy packing drugs in Pendang

ALOR STAR: Police detained four men and seized 31.35g of heroin and syabu worth more than RM1,200 in a raid at a house in Pendang this morning.

Pendang district police chief DSP Arriz Sham Hamezah said the suspects, aged 34 to 46, were detained at 2.30am today when they were busy packing the drugs at the house.

“During the raid, four men were sitting on the floor in the room and police checks found nine packets contained heroin weighing 26.75g, eight packets of syabu weighing 4.60g, a scissor, a digital weighing scale and 10 empty transparent plastic packets.

“We believe the suspects want to find ‘duit raya’ by selling drugs to addicts around the area,” he said in a statement.

He said all suspects were also tested positive for drugs and a check also found all of them have previous drug-related records. - Bernama