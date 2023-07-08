Four die in fiery accident on West Coast Expressway

IPOH: Four men were killed after the car they were travelling in crashed and burst into flames at KM220 northbound of the West Coast Expressway, near Sitiawan, today.

Perak Fire and Rescue Department (JBPM) director Sayani Saidon said they received a call on the accident at 5.11 pm.

“On reaching the scene, our personnel found a Proton Saga ablaze with five victims inside - four burnt to death and one is safe,” she said in a satement.

According to her, the car is believed to have skidded and crashed.

She said the victims were working in Lumut and were on their way home to Ipoh.

The charred remains have yet to be identified but the victim who survived was identified as Shariff Mohammed Sidek Mohammed, 34. - Bernama