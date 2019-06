KUANTAN: Four people including a small girl were killed in a mishap involving two lorries and a car in Jalan Kuari Bukit Mendi-Felda Bukit Mendi in Bera near here today.

State Fire and Rescue Department deputy director Mohd Sani Harul said the accident took place at 1.35pm and all the victims were from the car, a Perodua Viva.

‘’The dead were an adult man, two women and a child,’’ he told reporters through a statement here today.

He said that a lorry driver was injured and sent to the Bukit Mendi Health Clinic while the driver of the other lorry was unhurt.

‘’An officer and five firemen in a fire engine from the Triang Fire and Rescue Station rushed to the scene and extricated the bodies of all the victims which were trapped in the car,’’ he said.

Mohd Sani said that the Perodua Viva car had ploughed under an empty lorry while the other lorry ended on the road shoulder during the crash.

He said the bodies of all the victims, who had yet to be identified, were handed over to the police for further action. — Bernama