Four die, one injured in NKVE accident

KUALA LUMPUR: Four people, including two women, were killed and one person was seriously injured in a road accident involving two cars at the Subang exit towards Kelana Jaya on the New Klang Valley Expressway (NKVE) early today.

Selangor Fire and Rescue Department (JBPM) director Norazam Khamis said the dead were P. Puvaaneshwaran, 28; Lai Mun Fai, 28; Eng Siew Hooi, 31 and Leong Man Yuen, 27, while the injured victim was Heng Chan Yee, 28.

Norazam said the fire and rescue department was notified at 4.11 am.

He said the accident involved a Wira Aeroback car driven by a man and a Wira sedan car with four people in it.

“Four victims died at the scene. The injured victim was taken to the Sungai Buloh Hospital,“ he said in a statement.

Meanwhile, Shah Alam district police chief ACP Mohd Iqbal Ibrahim said anyone with information on the crash should contact investigating officer Inspector Muhammad Hanif Sukri at 014-8066744.

He said investigations were continuing under Section 41 of the Road Transport Act 1987. - Bernama