Four died in accident between Proton Wira and bus in Johor

JOHOR BARU: Four men died and one sustained serious injuries after the car they were travelling in skidded and crashed into a public bus at Jalan Abu Bakar, near Muzium Diraja Abu Bakar, here this morning.

Operation Commander from Larkin Fire and Rescue Station, Senior Fire Officer II Rafie Ahmad Sareng said those who died at scene were identified as Liew Hong Jun, Danny Law Yen Pin and Ng Qi En, all 18 years old and Kenny Law Chin Shyuan, 16.

The injured victim is yet to be identified.

“Our operations room received the distress call at 5.31am via MERS 999 and despatched one machine with eight officers to the scene,” he said in a statement today.

Rafie said the accident was believed to have happened when the Proton Wira skidded and crashed into the bus which was coming from the opposite direction.

The injured victim was taken to Hospital Sultanah Aminah for treatment, he said. - Bernama