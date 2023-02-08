Four dirty food processing factories in Malacca ordered shut

MALACCA: Four food processing factories have been ordered to close temporarily by the Malacca Health Department due to poor cleanliness levels in an integrated operation conducted on July 31 and yesterday.

State Health director Datuk Dr Rusdi Abd Rahman said the factories which are located in Bukit Rambai, Batu Berendam, Serkam and Umbai were ordered to close for 14 days or until the cleaning work is completed and they are allowed to operate again.

He said six compounds totaling RM15,000 were issued to the factories for not implementing the Food Safety Assurance Programme (PJKM) and failing to administer anti-typhoid vaccinations to their food handlers.

“The temporary closure order was made under Section 11 of the Food Act 1983 and during the operation, we found rat droppings and the floor at some parts of the premises was littered with cigarette butts.

“During the operation, 13 food factories in the Melaka Tengah, Alor Gajah and Jasin districts were inspected and 15 compounds worth RM35,200 were issued under the Food Hygiene Regulations 2009,” he said in a statement here today.

Meanwhile, Dr Rusdi said that from January this year until yesterday, a total of 61 food processing factories were inspected and five of them were ordered to close after being found to be operating under poor hygiene conditions.

He said during the same period 37 compound notices amounting to RM48,400 were issued for various offences under the Food Hygiene Regulations 2009.

Dr Rusdi added that any complaints related to dirty food processing premises or the sale of damaged and expired food products can be channelled to the nearest district health office or at http://moh.spab.gov.my. - Bernama