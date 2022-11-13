Four family members die in two- vehicle collision near Alor Gajah

ALOR GAJAH: Four family members died in a two-vehicle collision at Simpang Tiga Jalan Kolam Machap here, this morning.

In the 7.45 am incident, Ibrahim Daud, 71, died along with his wife, Latipah Dorahim, 66, daughter-in-law, Syazana Tharin, 30, and grandson, Yusuff Daniel Muhammad Izwan, 5, due to severe head injuries.

Another grandson, aged two, suffered injuries and was being treated at Melaka Hospital Red Zone.

Ibrahim’s son, Muhammad Izwan, 30, who was driving a Toyota Estima multi-purpose vehicle (MPV) escaped unhurt while the driver of the other vehicle, Koh Eng Koon, 59, suffered minor injuries.

Alor Gajah district police chief Supt Arshad Abu said preliminary investigations found that the six family members were heading for Alor Gajah from Selandar while the other driver who was in a Toyota Land Cruiser was travelling to Selandar from Durian Tunggal.

“The accident was believed to have occurred when the MPV tried to avoid the four-wheel drive vehicle which had pulled into its path at a junction,” he said in a statement.

He said Ibrahim died at the scene while the three others died while receiving treatment at Alor Gajah Hospital, adding that the remains of the four family members would be sent for post mortem.

“Preliminary investigations found the victims were on their way to Langkawi to celebrate Ibrahim’s birthday,“ he said.

Meanwhile he said the vehicles involved would be towed for inspection by the Computerised Vehicle Inspection Centre (Puspakom) and the case is being investigated under Section 41(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987.

When met by reporters at the Alor Gajah Hospital Forensic Unit here, Ibrahim’s youngest brother, Osman, 62, said his late brother was excited to go on a holiday in Langkawi as it was his birthday today.

“He had been talking about celebrating his birthday in Langkawi since last week and the last time I saw him was during Subuh prayers at the mosque today.

“When came over to my restaurant for breakfast, he paid for every customer before going home to get ready to travel to Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA) to catch his flight to Langkawi,” he said. - Bernama