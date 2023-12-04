Four fined for using uncertified communications equipment

KUALA LUMPUR: Four men were fined between RM30,000 and RM60,000, in default three months in jail, by the Sessions Court here today for using communications equipment that was not certified by the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC).

Judge N.Priscilla Hemamalini handed down the sentence on Chua Vi Vern, 32; Lu En Ci, 25; Liew Kok Chun, 28, and Kitmikael, 22, as the person being summoned (OKS) after they pleaded guilty to the offence.

Chua was fined RM60,000 for two counts, while the three others were each fined RM30,000 for one charge.

They were charged with using 52 Sim Box units without brand and model that were not certified by MCMC at three locations, namely Spring Avenue Residensi, Residensi Kuchai Damai and Taman Dinasti Condominium, between 9 pm and 11.10 am on Nov 25, 2021, and Jan 19, 2022.

The charge under Regulations 16(1)(b) and 16(3) of the Communications and Multimedia (Technical Standards) Regulations 2000, and punishable under Regulation 37 of the same law, carries a maximum fine of RM100,000 or a jail term not exceeding six months, or both, upon conviction.

MCMC prosecuting officer Nur Nazhzilah Mohammad Hashim prosecuted, while all four accused were unrepresented. - Bernama