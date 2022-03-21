Four fishermen feared drowned after two boats capsized

KEPALA BATAS: Four fishermen are feared drowned in two separate incidents of boat capsizing in waters off Penang today.

In the first case, three fishermen went missing after their boat capsized in Kuala Muda waters in Penaga here.

Penang Fire and Rescue Department (JBPM) operations officer Yusmin Mohd Yusoff said a search-and-rescue (SAR) operation was immediately launched after they were alerted to the incident at 10.46 am.

“The three missing fishermen were identified as Mohd Firdaus Samsudin, Hazizul Zakaria and Ruzidi Saad, aged between 34 and 44,” he said when contacted.

It is understood that heavy rains and strong winds were reported in Penang waters at the time of the incident.

In the second incident, a skipper is feared drowned after a boat with three fishermen capsized in Pulau Kendi waters at 8.15 am.

Penang JBPM operations officer Mohd Awis Kharni Abdul Rahman said the other two fishermen, identified as Tan Soon Gin, in his 30s, and Thai national Pai San Chu Kaw, in his 40s, were rescued by an SAR team. - Bernama