Four foreigners caught in barber shop fined RM1,000 each for defying MCO

KUALA LUMPUR: Three Indian nationals and a Myanmar man were imposed the maximum fine of RM1,000 each, in default three months’ jail, by the Selayang magistrate’s court here today for defying the Movement Control Order (MCO) by being together at a barbershop for a hair cut.

Magistrate Nur Hafizah Rajuni meted out the fine after all of them pleaded guilty to the charge.

They are Nur Salam Nur Alam, 22, of Myanmar, while the Indian nationals are Roka Dhaniram, 23, Shankaralingam Prabaharan, 36, and Thanga Raja, 33.

The four men were jointly charged with voluntarily gathering at a barber shop at Jalan Besar Selayang Baru, Batu Caves, Gombak here at 2.40pm last April 11, for a hair cut, which is a breach of Regulation 6 (1) of the of the Prevention and Control of Infectious Diseases (Measures within the local infected areas) Regulations 2020 being enforced under MCO to break the chain of the Covid-19 infection. - Bernama