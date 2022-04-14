Four friends charged with murder of man at Seri Kembangan

PETALING JAYA: Four friends were charged in the Magistrate’s Court here today with the murder of a man who was found dead with bruises on his face, neck and hands.

M. Mukuntan, 33, S. Mahadevan, 40, A. Chandramani, 35, and S. Tharma, 30, nodded their understanding after the charge was read out to them before Magistrate Muhammad Iskandar Zainol.

They were jointly charged with causing the death of M. Danesh, 30, at Jalan BS 6/8, Taman Bukit Serdang, Seri Kembangan, Selangor at 5.27 am, on April 3.

The charge framed under Section 302 of the Penal Code provides for the death penalty, if convicted.

No plea was recorded from the accused as the case is under the jurisdiction of the High Court.

The court set July 20 for mention of the case and submission of documents.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Siti Zubaidah Mahat appeared for the prosecution while the four accused were unrepresented. - Bernama