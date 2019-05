KUALA LUMPUR: Four men, believed to be ‘Geng 18’ members were detained in an operation dubbed Ops Cantas, at an entertainment outlet in Dataran Mentari, Petaling Jaya near here early this morning.

Selangor contingent Anti-Vice, Gambling and Secret Societies Division (D7) staff officer DSP Azmi Shukor said the men who have tattoos of the illegal society and are aged between 33 and 43 years, were arrested at 1.15am.

“In their oral statement the suspects admitted they were involved in Geng 18 and some of them have criminal records,“ he said in a statement today.

Meanwhile, he said two Indonesian women who served as guest relations officers (GRO) at the premises were also arrested in the raid.

A local man and a Bangladeshi man who were the guard and worker of the entertainment outlet were also detained.

Police also seized several bottles of liquor and cash amounting to RM3,619 and investigations revealed the premises had a licence, he added. — Bernama