Four held for misappropriation of subsidised diesel

SEREMBAN: Four men were detained for suspected misappropriation of 11,400 litres of subsidised diesel, worth RM24,51, in raids in Chuah and Lukut, Port Dickson near here yesterday.

Port Dickson district police chief Supt Aidi Sham Mohamed said all the suspects, aged between 18 and 53, were arrested in the operation conducted from 10.30 am to 9.30 pm.

“During the inspection, none of them (men) were able to produce any wholesaler or retailer permit or letter of written permission to store diesel issued by the Controller of Supplies, Ministry of Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs (KPDNHEP).

“In the raid, police also seized three lorries as well as 11 square tanks which were at the back of the lorries,“ he said in a statement here today.

He said the modus operandi used was to modify various types of lorries and place tanks in the cargo area, The suspects would buy diesel at petrol stations and when all the diesel oil tanks were full, they would then take them to a storage facility to be collected before being sold in the market for profit.

He said the case was investigated under Section 21 of the Control of Supplies Act 1961. - Bernama