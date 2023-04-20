Four held for selling ganja on Telegram

KUALA LUMPUR: A woman was among four people nabbed by police at a condominium in Sungai Besi here last Monday on suspicion of using the Telegram application to peddle drugs.

Cheras district police chief ACP Zam Halim Jamaluddin said the suspects, aged between 26 and 43, were arrested in two raids conducted between 2 pm and 9 pm.

He said police first nabbed a 26-year-old man with one kilogramme (kg) of ganja at the condominium lobby.

After interrogation, the suspect led police to another part of the condominium where they picked up two men and a woman.

Police then seized 41,240 grammes of ganja, RM200 cash, a gold bangle, a multi-purpose vehicle, a Perodua Alza car and a Honda RS motorycle, he told a press conference at the district police headquarters here today.

Zam Halim said the syndicate, which had been operating for the past six months, stored drugs in a unit of the condominium which they rented for RM1,900 a month.

“After striking deals on Telegram, they would fix the locations for handing over the drugs, which they obtained from traffickers in Kuala Lumpur for distribution in the Klang Valley,” he added.

He said the seized drugs were worth about RM130,944 and could be used by more than 42,000 addicts.

Two of the three male suspects have criminal records related to drugs.

“Two of the male suspects also tested positive for Tetra Hydrocannibol. All the suspects have been remanded for seven days from April 18 to 24 for further investigation under Section 39B of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952,” he said.

Zam Halim urged anyone with information on illegal activities in the district to contact the district police headquarters at 03-92050222 or Kuala Lumpur police hotline at 03-2115999. - Bernama