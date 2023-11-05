Four held over attack in Kulai Bistro

KULAI: Four men suspected to have been involved in an assault at a bistro early yesterday were nabbed by the police at a restaurant in Jalan Iris 8 here last night.

Kulai district police chief Supt Tok Beng Yeow said the four, aged between 24 and 28, were detained at 11.20 pm.

He said the arrests were made after a report lodged by a 21-year-old woman who alleged that she and four other friends were attacked by the suspects at the bistro at about 3 am.

“While having drinks outside the bistro, the victims were approached by a man who then (allegedly) slapped one of them on the face.

“Two more cars with 10 men and a woman arrived at the scene and several of them went on to (allegedly) assault the victims resulting in injuries,” he said in a statement here today.

All those arrested have prior records and investigations found that the fight was triggered by a misunderstanding.

All of the suspects have been remanded for four days until May 14 and the case is being investigated under Section 147 of the Penal Code. -Bernama