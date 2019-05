NILAI: Four people were reported injured in a mishap involving 13 vehicles including a trailer in Jalan Batang Benar here, this evening.

Nilai district police chief Supt Mohd Nor Marzukee Besar said the trailer which was heading to Nilai from Pajam went out of control and entered the opposing lane in the incident at 5.30pm.

“Subsequently, the trailer ploughed into a Proton Waja, Perodua Kancil, Myvi, Honda City, Toyota Alphard, Proton Exora, Nissan Almera, Proton Wira, Nissan lorry, Proton Wira, Proton Saga and a Modenas motorcycle in the opposing lane heading to Pajam from Nilai.

“Four drivers were injured in the mishap, namely, the trailer driver was cut on the right hand, the Perodua Kancil driver broke his right leg, the Proton Exora and Nissan lorry drivers were cut on their right hands,“ he said when contacted by Bernama here today.

He said a urine test would be performed on the trailer driver and the case was investigated under Section 42(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987.

Mohd Nor said that no vehicle caught fire in the incident. — Bernama