Four illegal immigrants nabbed near Kiamsam Refugee Settlement

LABUAN: Four illegal Filipino immigrants were nabbed by Labuan police near the shores of the Kiamsam Refugee Community Settlement Scheme here, early today.

The four, aged between 20 and 40 years, were arrested as they returned from fishing at the Kiamsam beach at 2am.

Labuan police chief Supt Muhamad Farid Ahmad said all the men who had been lying low in a hideout for over 20 years, had been living here all the while, without any valid travel documents.

“The men have been hiding from the authorities but our personnel are determined to hunt them down, ” he told reporters today.

Muhamad Farid said the four are being remanded for 14 days and the case is being investigated under Section 6(1)(C) of the Immigration Act 1953/69, which provides a maximum fine of RM10,000 or five years in jail or both and liable for whipping, if convicted.

“We are monitoring the situation around the refugee settlement for possible crime activities and intrusion of illegal immigrants,” he said.

He urged members of the public to be the eyes and ears of the police and to report of any illegal intrusion at the shoreline. - Bernama