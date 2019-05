KUANTAN: Four in a family were among the six victims who died when two vehicles collided at Kilometre 348 Jalan Kuala Lumpur-Kota Baru, near Simpang Sungai Ruan in Raub, early this morning.

Raub district police chief Supt Wan Mohd Zahari Wan Busu said in the 2.45am incident, five others were seriously injured and were being treated at the Kuala Lipis Hospital.

He said the dead victims were Nasrul Fakhri Mansor, 38, his wife Hartini Mokhtar, 37, and their two children, Nur Faqihah, four and Nur Fateen Sufi, one, who were in a car.

Two other fatalities were the passengers of another car, Hasliza Arini Muhamad@hamid, 34, of Kampung Kelaburan in Tumpat, Kelantan and her youngest son, Muhammad Khalish Kautsar Mohd Syaril, two years old.

The mishap is believed to have taken place when Nasrul Fakhri, who was driving from Kota Baru to Kuala Lumpur, reportedly have dozed off and veered into the opposing lane.

“The car collided with a Perodua Myvi, with five in a family believed to be heading to Kelantan, after its driver failed to evade the vehicle,’’ he said when contacted, here today.

Wan Mohd Zahari said another two children of Nasrul Fakhri and Hartini, namely Muhammad Haziq, 10, and Nur Fathiyah, eight, were seriously injured.

Also seriously injured were Hasliza Arini’s husband Mohd Syaril Sulaiman, 44, who was driving and their two children, Khaliesah Khairina, seven and Dhia Afriena, five.

The bodies were sent to the Raub Hospital for post-mortem. — Bernama