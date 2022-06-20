Four in family hurt after steamboat pot explodes

KOTA KINABALU: A family of four, including two children, were injured when a steamboat pot at a restaurant in Alam Mesra, here, exploded last night.

Sabah Fire and Rescue Department assistant director (Operations) Misran Bisara said they were alerted to the incident at 9.06pm, before 16 personnel from the Lintas Fire and Rescue Station were distpatched to the scene.

He said the two children had been brought to hospital by members of the public before firefighters arrived at the scene.

“The two adult victims were given preliminary treatment by Health Ministry personnel at the scene before being taken to the hospital by ambulance.

“The victims suffered minor injuries in the incident,” he said when contacted by Bernama today adding that the operation ended at 9.41pm. — Bernama