Four in family killed in crash were returning from wedding (Updated)

BENTONG: Four people including two children who perished in an accident at the 4th Kilometre, Jalan Bentong-Raub, early this morning were on their way home after attending a wedding in Kota Bharu, Kelantan.

Marlina Abdul Muid, 34, whose son Muhammad Aisy Harraz Aziz, 7, died in the crash along with her sisters Marlianna, 37, and Marlia, 36, said they were heading home to Morib, Selangor after attending their younger brother’s wedding reception.

Also killed was Muhammad Faizz Aryan Mohd Faizuddin, 9, Marlia’s son.

“Everyone was fine while we were getting ready to leave... my son was really close with his two aunts, that’s why they travelled in the same car,“ she told Bernama when met at the Bentong Hospital Forensics Centre, here today.

Marlina said their mother, who was in the car with her brother, witnessed the tragic accident unfolded before her eyes.

“We left in three cars, my car was already in front with my sister’s car behind ... while on the way my brother who was driving behind my sister’s car called to say that her car was involved in an accident,” she said adding that a team of firefighters then arrived at the location to extricate her family members from the vehicle.

In the 4.10 am incident, Marlianna who was the driver of the Perodua Myvi car and Marlia died on the scene while Muhammad Aisy Harraz and his cousin Muhammad Faizz Aryan passed away at 6.30 am while receiving treatments at the hospital.

All the victims will be buried at a Muslim cemetery in Morib, Selangor.

It is believed that Marlianna failed to overtake the vehicle in front of her before the car collided with a trailer laden with cars from the opposite direction.

The 42-year-old trailer driver escaped unhurt despite damage to the front part of the trailer. — Bernama