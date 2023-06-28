Four in family killed in Kulim crash

ALOR SETAR: Four members of a family including a two-month-old baby were killed and two others were seriously injured when the car they were travelling in collided with a trailer along Jalan Titi Karangan-Baling in Kulim yesterday.

Kulim district police chief Supt Mohd Redzuan Salleh said the Perodua Bezza car, driven by a 32-year-old man, was heading home to Baling from the direction of Kulim when the accident happened.

“The driver, his 30-year-old wife, their two-month-old daughter and the driver’s 59-year-old mother-in-law died on the spot.

“Another of their daughter, aged two years old, and the 14-year-old brother of the man’s wife were seriously injured and admitted to Hospital Kulim,” he said in a statement yesterday.

He said police were informed of the accident at 4.45 pm, and investigations showed that the car had skidded and entered the opposite lane where it was hit by the trailer, driven by a 57-year-old man.

The trailer driver escaped unhurt, he said. -Bernama