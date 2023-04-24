Four including baby killed in Kemaman crash

CHUKAI: Four individuals including a baby were killed in a crash involving two Proton Persona cars along Jalan Terengganu-Jabor near here this afternoon.

Fire and Rescue operations officer Mohd Hafiezul Mohamad said the incident also caused injuries to eight individuals including three children.

“In the first car, two women and a baby died while four others including two children were injured. The car was traveling from Bukit Besi, Dungun to Bandar Baru Cheneh, Kemaman.

“While in the second car, a man died and four other individuals, including a child, were injured. The car was traveling from Perasing near Jabor to Batu Rakit, Kuala Nerus,“ he said when contacted by Bernama today.

Mohd Hafiezul said the Fire and Rescue Department received an emergency call at 4.47 pm and five personnel from the Cheneh Fire and Rescue Station and six others who were at the Perasing Rest and Service (RSA) rushed to the location.

He said the process of removing all the dead and injured victims from the cars had been completed, however, their identities were yet to be determined. - Bernama