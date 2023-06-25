Four, including boyfriend, arrested over murder of woman in Ipoh

IPOH: The police arrested four individuals over the suspected murder of a woman at a shophouse in Taman Song Choon here early this morning.

Ipoh district police chief ACP Yahaya Hassan said that the murder suspect, a 23-year-old man, admitted to beating a 24-year-old woman, who is believed to be his girlfriend, after they had an argument at the top floor of the shophouse.

The four individuals, including the boyfriend’s mother, were arrested after the police received a tip off at 4.34 am about the incident at the shophouse, where both the victim and suspect were said to be living together.

“The victim was found to be lying down unconscious on a mattress at the scene of the incident and was confirmed dead by medical personnel, following which the police proceeded to arrest the four individuals who were there,” he said in a statement today.

Police seized a broomstick believed to have been used by the boyfriend, who tested positive for methamphetamine, to beat the victim as well as four mobile phones, he said, adding that all four individuals have been remanded for a week till July 1 to facilitate investigations under Section 302 of the Penal Code.

The case has solved with the arrests and the investigation paper will be sent to the deputy public prosecutor for further action, he added. - Bernama