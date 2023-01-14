Four including two children injured in Kepong apartment fire

KUALA LUMPUR: Four people, including two children, were injured in a fire that broke out in an apartment in Desa Aman Puri, Kepong, here, early this morning.

Selangor Fire and Rescue Department director Datuk Norazam Khamis said those injured were two women, as well as a boy and a girl.

“The incident is believed to have happened at 3 am and it involved an apartment, occupied by seven locals on the first floor of a 12-storey building. When firemen arrived at the scene, the blaze had already been extinguished by members of the public.

“Preliminary investigations found that the fire involved a sofa in the living room before the blaze spread to other parts of the apartment, causing damage to about 30 to 40 per cent of the apartment,“ he said.

Norazam also said the victims suffered burns to the face, hands and feet, and were then taken to the Selayang Hospital for further treatment. He did not provide further details about the victims involved.

The exact cause of the fire and total loss involved are still under investigation. - Bernama