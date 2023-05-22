Four, including woman, arrested for robbery in Ampang

KUALA LUMPUR: Four individuals, including a woman, were arrested early this morning over a robbery that happened at an apartment in Pandan Perdana, Ampang here last Friday.

Ampang Jaya district police chief ACP Mohamad Farouk Eshak (pix) said the suspects, 19 to 40, and the robbery victim, a 29-year-old unemployed man, knew each other and that the robbery was motivated by revenge.

The robbery occurred when two male suspects approached the victim on a Yamaha motorcycle without license plates, and the pillion rider alighted and slashed the victim’s hand with a fruit cutter, while another suspect took his wallet and mobile phone before they both escaped.

The victim suffered injuries to his left hand and obtained treatment at Ampang Hospital, he said in a statement today.

Mohamad Farouk said that the victim was believed to have assaulted his girlfriend and the suspects, who were her family members, plotted to attack him and take his mobile phone.

The other two suspects who were arrested were the girlfriend, 19, while the remaining suspect’s involvement was still under investigation, he said, adding that all four tested positive for amphetamine.

The suspects have been remanded for six days from today till Saturday to facilitate investigations under Section 394 of the Penal Code. -Bernama