KUALA LUMPUR: Three men with various criminal records were arrested along with a woman on suspicion of being involved in a break-in at a spa and beauty shop in Sri Hartamas, involving losses of RM32,700.

Brickfields district police chief ACP Anuar Omar said the arrest was made following a report by a 32-year-old woman on Jan 2 who claimed that her shop was broken into and various equipment and products were missing.

He said all the suspects were arrested at separate locations following operations conducted from Jan 8 until yesterday in Damansara, Setapak, Jalan Gombak and Pekan Ayer Hitam, Kedah.

“The first suspect, a 38-year-old man with 13 records for criminal and drug offences, was arrested in Damansara on Jan 8 and the police confiscated a mobile phone and a bank card from him.

“The suspect claimed to have leased his bank card to a man identified as Ah Hoo for RM1,200 and the suspect was released yesterday,“ he said in a statement today.

Following the arrest, he said, police arrested a 35-year-old man with 10 criminal records in Pekan Ayer Hitam, Kedah and confiscated a bag, two cheque books and two mobile phones.

The man confessed to being involved in the case and was charged in court yesterday, he added.

Anuar said the other two suspects, a 33-year-old woman and a man, aged 46, were arrested in Setapak and Jalan Gombak, respectively.

“Various items suspected to be stolen, including television, fan, electric stoves, water heaters, vacuum cleaner, backpacks and various house-breaking tools, were seized from them,” he said, adding that the two suspects are in remand for four days until Tuesday for investigations .

In another case, two men, aged 31 and 34, were arrested in connection with a snatch theft at Jalan PJS 3/22 Taman Seri Manja, Petaling Jaya, at 2.30am, yesterday.

He said the two suspects, with 21 and 25 records, respectively, are in remand for five days until Jan 19 for investigation. -Bernama