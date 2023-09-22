Four individuals, including a woman, arrested for attempting to steal TM cables

JASIN: The police arrested three men and a woman suspected to be involved in an attempted cable theft after one of the suspects' vehicle veered off the road and crashed into the wall of the Community Activity Centre of the Community Development Department (KEMAS) here.

Jasin district police DSP Ahmad Jamil Radzi said all the male suspects, aged between 23 and 33 years, and the 42-year-old woman from Kajang, Selangor, were caught committing a crime during a police patrol in Serkam yesterday morning.

“In the 5.30 am incident, the Merlimau police station's crime prevention patrol team found severed Telekom Malaysia (TM) cables on the Melaka-Muar Road.

“The police then contacted TM technicians to verify that the targeted underground cables belonged to TM, approximately 400 pairs in size and around 175 metres in length, resulting in an estimated damage of RM30,000,” he said in a statement today.

“Past records showed all suspects have prior criminal and drug-related offences. They were remanded for four days, from today until Sept 25, under Section 379/511 of the Penal Code,” he added. -Bernama