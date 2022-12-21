Four injured in ambulance crash

GEORGE TOWN: Four individuals, including a patient suffered injuries when the ambulance they were in skidded and crashed into a road divider and a tree before overturning at Jalan Masjid Negeri here yesterday.

Timur Laut police deputy chief Supt V.Saravanan said the incident occurred at 4.40 pm when the 22-year-old ambulance driver and an assistant medical officer, 28, were on their way to Penang Hospital after picking up a patient and her daughter in Sungai Ara here.

“When they reached Jalan Masjid Negeri (towards Jalan Scotland), the ambulance driver, believed to have lost control of the vehicle and hit the road divider and a tree on the right side of the road, before the vehicle overturned.

“The ambulance driver, the 54-year-old patient and her 24-year-old daughter were trapped in their seats before they were rescued by firefighters,“ he said when contacted today.

He said the driver suffered injuries on his hands and head, while the assistance medical officer sustained minor injuries on his face and hands.

“The female patient suffered injuries on her head while her daughter suffered injuries on head and face,” he added. - Bernama