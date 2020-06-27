Four injured in Lipis train crash

KUANTAN: Four employees of a railroad maintenance company were injured in a crash involving two trains near the Chegar Perah train station in Lipis, about 300 km from here today.

Lipis District Police chief Supt Azli Mohd Noor said the accident occurred at 9.30am when the trains owned by a private company and Keretapi Tanah Melayu Berhad (KTMB) were doing repair work at KM206.75 of the railway.

He said one of the trains was traveling from the Chegar Perah to the Padang Tengku station in Lipis, while the other was heading in the opposite direction.

“The victims were aged between 23 and 41. Three of them had minor injuries while another suffered a serious injury to his leg as he was understood to have been trapped in one of the trains.

“The firemen took about an hour to remove the trapped victim, and they were all taken to the Kuala Lipis Hospital for treatment,“ he said in a press statement, here today.

Azli said the police were alerted to the incident at 10am, and the rescue operation involved more than 40 personnel and staff from the police, Fire Department, Civil Defence Force, KTMB and the Health Ministry. - Bernama